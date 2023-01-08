Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,432,766 shares of company stock valued at $59,211,878. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.48 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

