Piper Sandler Trims Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price to $7.50

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.93.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile



Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

