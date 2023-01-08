Piper Sandler Trims Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price to $30.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

