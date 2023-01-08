Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,918.68

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and $85,918.68 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00250274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,143,917 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.