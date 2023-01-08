PlatinX (PTX) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 9% against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $5,501.41 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

