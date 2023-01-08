Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $137.63 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

