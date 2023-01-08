Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

