Prom (PROM) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00023297 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $72.01 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.88450805 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,019,908.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

