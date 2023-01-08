Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.92, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

