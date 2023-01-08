Qtum Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00011916 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $213.66 million and $27.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.09 or 0.07517910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00063869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,486,294 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

