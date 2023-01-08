Quantfury Token (QTF) One Day Volume Hits $13,739.76

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and $13,739.76 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00051872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00431262 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.01419769 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.33 or 0.30460894 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.79020647 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,735.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.