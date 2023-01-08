Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56,009.78

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,009.78 and $181,027.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,031.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

