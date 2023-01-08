QuarkChain Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

