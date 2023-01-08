QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $121,118.82

QUASA (QUA) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $100.35 million and $121,118.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234576 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171847 USD and is up 29.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,844.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

