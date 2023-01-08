QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $125.03 million and $122,129.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00042116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00236699 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171847 USD and is up 29.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,844.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.