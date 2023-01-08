Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $55.72 million and $2.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.01580405 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008241 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018312 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.29 or 0.01777440 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

