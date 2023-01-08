Radix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $346.99 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $346.99 million and $233,540.34 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,073,808,658 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

