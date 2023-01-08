RAMP Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. RAMP has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $6,064.94 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00434471 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.01585531 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.97 or 0.30687507 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

