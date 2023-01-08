RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $692.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.30. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,140. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

