Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.39 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,006,813 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

