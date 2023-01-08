Raymond James Cuts CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $22.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,941.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,550 shares of company stock worth $224,811. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 285,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.