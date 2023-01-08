Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.