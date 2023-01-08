Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 41,442 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,991 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of InMode worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 3.5% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 7.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in InMode by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 9.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 1,667,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,302. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

