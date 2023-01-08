Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 70,292 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion accounts for about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 374,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.