Regis Management CO LLC Sells 18,440 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

