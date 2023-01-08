Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $16.31 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

