Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

