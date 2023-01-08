Reviewing PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -9.14 Avalon Advanced Materials $20,000.00 2,252.36 -$3.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Avalon Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% Avalon Advanced Materials -18,235.29% -3.43% -3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PolyMet Mining and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Nechalacho project located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Lilypad project situated in northeast of the Pickle Lake in Ontario; the East Kemptville project located to the northeast of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia; the Warren Township Anorthosite project situated in Timmins, Ontario; and the Separation Rapids project located in the Kenora in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.