Reviewing Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 14 13 0 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resonate Blends and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adobe has a consensus target price of $413.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonate Blends and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $30,000.00 81.73 -$4.87 million N/A N/A Adobe $17.61 billion 8.79 $4.76 billion $10.10 32.95

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends 3,665.58% -79.56% 498.73% Adobe 27.01% 36.74% 19.44%

Summary

Adobe beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

