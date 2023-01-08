Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.16 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.16 million and approximately $999,679.36 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

