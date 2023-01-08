Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $757,544.50 and $15,339.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00234878 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147963 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,898.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

