Riverview Trust Co Acquires 69 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.