Riverview Trust Co Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

