Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,024,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

THG opened at $138.34 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

