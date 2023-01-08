Riverview Trust Co Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $88.52 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

