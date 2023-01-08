Riverview Trust Co Has $49,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

CLX stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

