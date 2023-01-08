Riverview Trust Co Has $75,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

