Riverview Trust Co Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $447.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $574.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

