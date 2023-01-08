Riverview Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.24 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.