Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,339 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

