Riverview Trust Co Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $125.46 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

