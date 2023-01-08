Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI.B. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

RCI.B stock opened at C$63.98 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.24.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

