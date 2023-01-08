RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $16,969.68 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $58.47 million and approximately $22,720.75 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $16,969.68 or 1.00150640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,944.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00446734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00930313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00116518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00599158 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00252866 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.7152776 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,963.78322803 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,667.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

