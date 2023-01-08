Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $26,440.48 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00007967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34769759 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

