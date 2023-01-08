Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $699.57 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $699.57 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00084912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01738283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.12 or 0.30524210 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 14.41626268 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,130,892.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

