Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Investec lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($6.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $810.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

