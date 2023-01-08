Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19.

