Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.90.

Sealed Air Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

