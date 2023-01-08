Secret (SIE) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $1,284.08 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00492997 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,455.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

