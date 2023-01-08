Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $93,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.